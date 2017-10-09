CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX) Holdings Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 59.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $176,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONSOL Energy Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $20.00 price target on CONSOL Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on CONSOL Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank set a $21.00 target price on CONSOL Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc lifted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.37.

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE CNX) opened at 16.57 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $3.81 billion. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $865.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.79 million. CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 202.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post $0.53 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/consol-energy-inc-cnx-holdings-trimmed-by-proshare-advisors-llc.html.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers.

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.