Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Position Raised by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 221.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,406 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 10,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) traded down 0.30% during trading on Monday, hitting $134.50. 231,857 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.13. Concho Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.01.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Concho Resources had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc. will post $1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CXO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

In other news, VP E Joseph Wright sold 16,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,368.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 132,388 shares in the company, valued at $15,203,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

