Comparing YRC Worldwide (YRCW) & Its Competitors

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Ground Freight & Logistics” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare YRC Worldwide to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YRC Worldwide and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio YRC Worldwide $4.80 billion $254.10 million -694.15 YRC Worldwide Competitors $5.92 billion $1.74 billion -6.34

YRC Worldwide’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than YRC Worldwide. YRC Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

YRC Worldwide has a beta of 3.73, meaning that its stock price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YRC Worldwide’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of YRC Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of shares of all “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of YRC Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares YRC Worldwide and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YRC Worldwide N/A -0.70% 0.16% YRC Worldwide Competitors 10.92% 15.26% 5.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for YRC Worldwide and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YRC Worldwide 0 2 3 0 2.60 YRC Worldwide Competitors 180 1287 1785 70 2.53

YRC Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.59%. As a group, “Ground Freight & Logistics” companies have a potential upside of 10.09%. Given YRC Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe YRC Worldwide is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

YRC Worldwide rivals beat YRC Worldwide on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers its customers a range of transportation services. The Company operates through two segments: YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The Company has less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. YRC Freight segment offers a range of services for the transportation of industrial, commercial and retail goods in national, regional and international markets, primarily through the operation of owned or leased equipment in its North American ground distribution network. It provides transportation services for various categories of goods, which include apparel, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal and metal products. The Company’s Regional Transportation segment consists of USF Holland LLC (Holland), New Penn Motor Express, LLC (New Penn) and USF Reddaway Inc. (Reddaway).

