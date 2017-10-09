Comparing Talend (TLND) & Imprivata (IMPR)

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) and Imprivata (NYSE:IMPR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Talend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Imprivata shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Imprivata shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talend and Imprivata’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend $126.53 million 8.98 -$24.55 million ($0.99) -41.05 Imprivata N/A N/A N/A ($0.93) -20.71

Imprivata has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talend. Talend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imprivata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Talend and Imprivata, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend 0 0 7 0 3.00 Imprivata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talend currently has a consensus price target of $40.17, suggesting a potential downside of 1.16%. Given Talend’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Talend is more favorable than Imprivata.

Profitability

This table compares Talend and Imprivata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend -20.62% -159.94% -17.00% Imprivata -17.22% -58.85% -22.17%

Risk & Volatility

Talend has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imprivata has a beta of -1.21, indicating that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Talend

Talend SA is a provider of open source integration solutions for data-oriented companies and integration platform under Apache Spark. The Company’s platform enables users to connect data and applications on-premise or in the cloud, in real time or in batch, Big Data or reference data. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager. Its free products are Data Preparation and Talend Open Studio, including Open Studio for Big Data, Open Studio for Data Integration, Open Studio for Data Quality, Open Studio for ESB and Open Studio for MDM. Its product, Talend Data Fabric, is a data platform. Talend Data Fabric combines big data, data integration, cloud, reference data management, data preparation and application integration in a single platform with a common development environment and management.

About Imprivata

Imprivata, Inc. (Imprivata) is a United States-based healthcare information technology security company. The Company enables healthcare organizations to access, communicate and transact patient information securely. The Company offers Imprivata OneSign, Imprivata Cortext, Imprivata Confirm ID and Imprivata PatientSecure. Imprivata OneSign provides single sign-on, authentication management and virtual desktop roaming, enabling No Click Access to clinical applications and patient information, anytime, anywhere and from any device. Imprivata Cortext enables clinicians to collaborate across care teams and organizations. Imprivata Confirm ID is an identity and two-factor authentication platform for remote access, electronic prescriptions for controlled substances (EPCS), medical device access and other clinical authentication workflows. Imprivata PatientSecure is a patient identification solution that uses palm vein recognition biometrics to identify patients at any point of entry to care.

