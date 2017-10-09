Comparing Neustar (NSR) & Its Peers

Neustar (NYSE: NSR) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Neustar to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Neustar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neustar 15.50% 19.28% 8.80% Neustar Competitors 0.59% -0.73% 1.36%

Volatility & Risk

Neustar has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neustar’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neustar and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Neustar N/A N/A 10.24 Neustar Competitors $13.52 billion $4.52 billion 4.90

Neustar’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Neustar. Neustar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Neustar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Neustar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Neustar and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neustar 0 3 0 0 2.00 Neustar Competitors 530 1517 1824 65 2.36

Neustar currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.94%. As a group, “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 44.75%. Given Neustar’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neustar has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Neustar Company Profile

NeuStar, Inc. is a global information services provider. The Company’s cloud-based platforms and differentiated data sets offer informative, real-time analytics, which enable clients to make actionable, data-driven decisions. It provides chief marketing officers a suite of services to plan their media spends, identify and locate desired customers, invest in marketing campaigns, deliver relevant offers and measure the performance of these activities. Security professionals use the Company’s solutions to maximize Web performance and protect against malicious attacks. It enables the exchange of essential operating information across multiple carriers to provision and manage services, assisting clients with order processing and routing of customer inquiries. The Company’s services include marketing services, security services, data services and number portability administration center (NPAC) services.

