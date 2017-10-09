Comparing Methode Electronics (MEI) and Its Rivals

Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) is one of 32 public companies in the “Electronic Component” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Methode Electronics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Methode Electronics has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methode Electronics’ peers have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Methode Electronics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methode Electronics 10.19% 14.55% 11.06% Methode Electronics Competitors 1.66% -2.49% 0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Methode Electronics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methode Electronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Methode Electronics Competitors 42 257 465 6 2.56

Methode Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.77%. As a group, “Electronic Component” companies have a potential downside of 7.86%. Given Methode Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Methode Electronics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Methode Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Electronic Component” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Methode Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Electronic Component” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Methode Electronics pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Methode Electronics pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic Component” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 51.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Methode Electronics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Methode Electronics $825.80 million $150.80 million 18.23 Methode Electronics Competitors $895.21 million $186.21 million 11.27

Methode Electronics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Methode Electronics. Methode Electronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Methode Electronics beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc. (Methode) is a manufacturer of component and subsystem devices. The Company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless and sensing technologies. The Company operates through segments, including Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Interface segment provides a range of copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus devices, custom power-product assemblies, such as PowerRail solution, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems and powder coated bus bars. The Other segment includes medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions.

