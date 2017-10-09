Comparing Kyocera Corporation (KYO) & Polar Power (POLA)

Kyocera Corporation (NYSE: KYO) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Kyocera Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Polar Power does not pay a dividend. Kyocera Corporation pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kyocera Corporation and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera Corporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Polar Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Polar Power has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.08%. Given Polar Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Polar Power is more favorable than Kyocera Corporation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyocera Corporation and Polar Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera Corporation $13.37 billion 1.79 $1.88 billion $3.04 20.82 Polar Power $22.14 million 2.43 $6.29 million N/A N/A

Kyocera Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Power.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera Corporation and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera Corporation 8.34% 4.96% 3.87% Polar Power N/A 19.35% 16.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Kyocera Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Polar Power beats Kyocera Corporation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kyocera Corporation Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation is engaged in various fields, from fine ceramic components to electronic devices, equipment, services and networks. The Company operates through seven segments: Fine Ceramic Parts Group, Semiconductor Parts Group, Applied Ceramic Products Group, Electronic Device Group, Telecommunications Equipment Group, Information Equipment Group and Others. The Company’s products include components for semiconductor processing equipment and flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication components, general industrial machinery components, sapphire substrates, automotive components, solar energy products, cutting tools, medical and dental implants, jewelry and applied ceramic related products, page printers and multifunctional products. It also offers information systems and telecommunication services, engineering business, management consulting business, materials for semiconductors, chemical materials and realty development business.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current (DC) power systems for applications primarily in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply markets. Within the telecommunications market, the Company’s DC power systems provide DC power to service applications that do not have access to the utility grid (such as off-grid applications) or have critical power needs and cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure (such as back-up power applications). Its product offerings include DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems and DC solar hybrid power systems. The Company’s technologies include Permanent Magnet Homopolar Hybrid (PMHH) Technology and Supra Controller Technology. Its power and control system architecture is controlled by its digital control system, Supra Controller, which contains software configured to meet specific application needs.

