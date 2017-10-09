Comparing Hubbell (HUBB) and Its Competitors

Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical Components & Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hubbell to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Hubbell Inc alerts:

This table compares Hubbell and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hubbell 8.23% 19.77% 8.97% Hubbell Competitors -3.49% 5.81% 2.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hubbell and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hubbell 0 3 1 0 2.25 Hubbell Competitors 185 913 1193 6 2.44

Hubbell presently has a consensus target price of $122.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.14%. As a group, “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 1.41%. Given Hubbell’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hubbell is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hubbell and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Hubbell $3.56 billion $606.70 million 22.19 Hubbell Competitors $1.86 billion $293.26 million -37.00

Hubbell has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Hubbell is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Hubbell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hubbell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hubbell has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hubbell’s peers have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hubbell pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hubbell pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 44.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hubbell beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company’s segments include Electrical and the Power. The Electrical segment consists of businesses that sell stock and custom products, including standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, lighting fixtures and controls, components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market, as well as other electrical equipment. In addition, certain businesses design and manufacture a range of high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls and communication systems used in the non-residential and industrial markets. The Power segment consists of operations that design and manufacture various distribution, transmission, substation and telecommunications products primarily used by the electrical utility industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.