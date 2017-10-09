Comparing Blucora (BCOR) & The Competition

Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) is one of 50 public companies in the “Internet Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Blucora to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blucora and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $491.58 million $92.46 million -24.46 Blucora Competitors $942.22 million $116.70 million 56.02

Blucora’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blucora. Blucora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Blucora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora -8.03% 11.92% 5.43% Blucora Competitors -0.14% 26.79% 6.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Blucora and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 1 3 0 2.75 Blucora Competitors 395 1533 2581 84 2.51

Blucora presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.54%. As a group, “Internet Services” companies have a potential upside of 2.00%. Given Blucora’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blucora has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Blucora has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blucora’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blucora competitors beat Blucora on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners and tax professionals. The Company operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Company’s Wealth Management segment consists of HD Vest, which provides financial advisors with an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory and insurance services to assist in making each financial advisor a financial service center for his/her clients The Company’s Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself (DDIY) tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners and tax professionals. TaxAct, a provider of digital tax preparation solutions. HD Vest’s specialized model provides an open-architecture investment platform and technology tools to help financial advisors identify investment opportunities for their clients. TaxAct offers pricing and packaging options for tax professionals.

