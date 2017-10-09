CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVLT. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) traded down 0.24% during trading on Monday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 182,703 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1096.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.11. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $64.60.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post $1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Al Bunte sold 30,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,360.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,491,547.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $181,278.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,247 shares of company stock worth $3,521,044. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,688,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,427,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,565,000 after acquiring an additional 52,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

