Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is one of 32 public companies in the “Broadcasting” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Comcast Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Comcast Corporation alerts:

Comcast Corporation has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comcast Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 1.52, meaning that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comcast Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comcast Corporation 11.45% 16.80% 5.23% Comcast Corporation Competitors -21.34% 11.52% 1.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Comcast Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Broadcasting” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Comcast Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Broadcasting” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comcast Corporation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Comcast Corporation $83.97 billion $27.79 billion 19.15 Comcast Corporation Competitors $10.65 billion $3.19 billion 19.40

Comcast Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Comcast Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Comcast Corporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comcast Corporation 0 1 23 0 2.96 Comcast Corporation Competitors 193 959 2153 42 2.61

Comcast Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $45.83, suggesting a potential upside of 20.58%. As a group, “Broadcasting” companies have a potential upside of 23.48%. Given Comcast Corporation’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Comcast Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Comcast Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Comcast Corporation pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Broadcasting” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 38.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Comcast Corporation beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Comcast Corporation Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks. Its Cable Communications segment consists of the operations of Comcast Cable, which provides video, high-speed Internet and voice services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. Its Cable Networks segment consists of a portfolio of national cable networks. Its Broadcast Television segment operates the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks. Its Filmed Entertainment segment primarily produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment across the world, and it also develops, produces and licenses live stage plays. Its Theme Parks segment consists primarily of its Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida and Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.