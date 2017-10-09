Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Receives $76.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $277,547.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,323.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Justin Skala sold 74,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $5,392,858.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,177 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,304.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,969 shares of company stock worth $15,693,933. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,753,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,800 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.2% during the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,875,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,392 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,854,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 77.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,092,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) traded down 0.50% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.36. 1,513,867 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $77.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 3,121.95% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

