Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,316 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $200,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6,396.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,713,000 after buying an additional 358,271 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Sharp sold 25,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $2,996,350.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) traded up 0.63% on Monday, reaching $118.97. 227,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $127.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.01.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $565.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

