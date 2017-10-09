Coherent (COHR) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) is one of 105 public companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Coherent to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Coherent Inc. alerts:

This table compares Coherent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent 11.08% 24.98% 12.59% Coherent Competitors -47.40% -0.11% -0.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Coherent and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent 0 0 8 0 3.00 Coherent Competitors 904 4718 8626 359 2.58

Coherent currently has a consensus price target of $296.13, indicating a potential upside of 20.82%. As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Coherent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coherent is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Coherent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Coherent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coherent and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent $1.48 billion $403.41 million 36.97 Coherent Competitors $4.62 billion $1.36 billion 85.79

Coherent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Coherent. Coherent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Coherent has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherent’s peers have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coherent beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc. is a photonics manufacturer. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, servicing and marketing of lasers and related accessories for a range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC). SLS develops and manufactures configurable products serving the microelectronics, scientific research and government programs, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) components and instrumentation markets. The Commercial Lasers and Components segment focuses on higher volume products that are offered in set configurations. The product architectures are designed for exchange at the point of use such that substantially all product service and repairs are based upon advanced replacement and depot (that is factory) repair. CLC’s primary markets include materials processing, OEM components, and instrumentation and microelectronics.

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.