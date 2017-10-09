Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty (RQI) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.49

Headlines about Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty (NYSE:RQI) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty earned a media sentiment score of 0.49 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.6346508511438 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty (RQI) traded up 0.55% on Monday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,650 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $13.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective of the Fund is high current income through investment in real estate securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. Real estate securities include common stocks, preferred stocks and other equity securities of any market capitalization issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and similar REIT-like entities.

