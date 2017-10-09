Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) Position Maintained by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. maintained its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 59.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 21.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 8.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Company (The) alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Vetr raised shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.60 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

In other Coca-Cola Company (The) news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 26,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $1,214,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $4,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,246 over the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) Position Maintained by D. Scott Neal Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/coca-cola-company-the-ko-position-maintained-by-d-scott-neal-inc.html.

Shares of Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded up 0.22% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.59. 3,033,460 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.17%.

About Coca-Cola Company (The)

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.