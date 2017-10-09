Coach, Inc. (COH) Position Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 67,923 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Coach were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COH. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coach in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Coach by 18.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Coach in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Coach in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Coach by 5.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,214 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $48.00 price target on shares of Coach and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Coach from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $40.67 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Coach in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price target on shares of Coach and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Coach in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

In other news, SVP Melinda Brown sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $340,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Kahn sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $187,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,030.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coach, Inc. (NYSE COH) opened at 39.83 on Monday. Coach, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Coach had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coach, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Coach’s payout ratio is 64.59%.

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

