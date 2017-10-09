CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,356 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 55.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) traded down 0.32% on Monday, reaching $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,437 shares. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.62 and a 12-month high of $92.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $1.0329 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

