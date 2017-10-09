CNH Partners LLC Maintains Holdings in News Corporation (NWSA)

CNH Partners LLC continued to hold its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,487 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in News Corporation were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in News Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in News Corporation by 56.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in News Corporation by 109.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in News Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in News Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on News Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of News Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut News Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ NWSA) traded down 0.715% on Monday, hitting $13.195. The company had a trading volume of 101,647 shares. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The stock’s market capitalization is $7.68 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. News Corporation had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that News Corporation will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. News Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.63%.

About News Corporation

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

