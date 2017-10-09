CNH Partners LLC Buys 100 Shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP)

CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.13% of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP) traded up 0.174% on Monday, reaching $43.145. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,216 shares. TransMontaigne Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $697.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.920 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56.

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million. TransMontaigne Partners L.P. had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMontaigne Partners L.P. will post $2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered TransMontaigne Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMontaigne Partners L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upgraded TransMontaigne Partners L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About TransMontaigne Partners L.P.

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. is a terminaling and transportation company with operations in the United States along the Gulf Coast, in the Midwest, in Houston and Brownsville, Texas, along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, and in the Southeast. The Company operates its business in five principal business segments: Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals and Southeast terminals.

