Clorox Company (The) (CLX) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

Headlines about Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clorox Company (The) earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2095249756172 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Clorox Company (NYSE CLX) opened at 129.14 on Monday. Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $111.24 and a 12-month high of $141.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.59 and a 200 day moving average of $134.61.

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Clorox Company (The) had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 190.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clorox Company will post $5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox Company (The)’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clorox Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.39.

In other Clorox Company (The) news, EVP James E. Foster sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $1,365,847.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,777.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon M. Balousek sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.87, for a total transaction of $1,280,798.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,242 shares of company stock worth $2,944,449. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

