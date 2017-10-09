Clipper Realty Inc (CLPR) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Clipper Realty Inc (NASDAQ:CLPR) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of Clipper Realty (NASDAQ:CLPR) opened at 10.96 on Monday. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company’s market cap is $195.22 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 132.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The Company’s segments include Commercial and Residential. As of June 30, 2016, it owned two residential/retail rental properties at 50 Murray Street and 53 Park Place in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, referred to as the Tribeca House properties.

