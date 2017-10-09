Clinton Group Inc. Takes $319,000 Position in Colfax Corporation (CFX)

Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Colfax Corporation by 4,167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Colfax Corporation by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Colfax Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Colfax Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Colfax Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colfax Corporation (NYSE CFX) opened at 42.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.32. Colfax Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $42.93.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Colfax Corporation had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $965.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colfax Corporation will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Colfax Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Colfax Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Colfax Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Colfax Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

In other Colfax Corporation news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $146,998.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Wittig sold 29,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $1,147,127.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The Company provides gas and fluid handling and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world. The Company’s segments include Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment supplies a range of gas and fluid handling products, including heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps and certain related products, as well as aftermarket and lubrication-related services, which serves customers in the power generation, oil, gas and petrochemical, mining, marine (including defense) and general industrial and other end markets.

