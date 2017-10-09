Clinton Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,040 Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,547,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,710,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,846,000 after purchasing an additional 189,572 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 23.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,461,000 after purchasing an additional 961,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hologic by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,418,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 211,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,277,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 79,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 4,704 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $212,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence M. Levy sold 7,139 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $278,706.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,745 shares of company stock valued at $768,189. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Hologic from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.15.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) opened at 37.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.91. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.70 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post $2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

