Clinton Group Inc. Purchases 9,042 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN)

Clinton Group Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 86,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 6,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $103,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,125.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $335,405. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUAN. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ NUAN) opened at 16.00 on Monday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The firm’s market cap is $4.62 billion.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.57 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

