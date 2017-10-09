Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clementia Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.6990267715251 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMTA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ CMTA) opened at 16.00 on Monday. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock’s market cap is $488.43 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing disease-modifying treatments for patients suffering from debilitating bone and other diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate, palovarotene, is an oral small molecule that binds and activates retinoic acid receptor gamma (an RARg agonist), and has activity in preventing abnormal new bone formation as well as scar tissue formation (or fibrosis) in a variety of tissues in animal models.

