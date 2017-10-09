ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (CEM) Stake Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,300,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,878 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 957,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,906 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 607,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 65,393 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 61,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (NYSE CEM) traded up 0.41% during trading on Monday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 70,903 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.

