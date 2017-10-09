Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) versus Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MTU) Critical Comparison

Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ: CZNC) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens & Northern Corp and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern Corp $56.69 million 5.45 N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $29.91 billion 0.25 $799.96 million $0.70 9.24

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern Corp.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern Corp and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern Corp 25.87% 8.41% 1.28% Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 16.99% 6.59% 0.35%

Dividends

Citizens & Northern Corp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Citizens & Northern Corp and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility and Risk

Citizens & Northern Corp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of Citizens & Northern Corp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Citizens & Northern Corp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citizens & Northern Corp beats Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens & Northern Corp Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is community banking. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. It offers lending products, which include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and certificates of deposit. It provides trust and financial management services, including administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, and investment management services. Its subsidiaries include Citizens & Northern Bank (C&N Bank or the Bank), Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company’s services include commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and various fields of financial services. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU), Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB), Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd. (MUSHD), Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. (MUMSS) and Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd. Its Retail Banking Business Group covers retail businesses, including commercial banking, trust banking and securities businesses, and offers a range of banking products and services, including financial consulting services, to retail customers in Japan.

