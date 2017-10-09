Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Citigroup Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup Inc.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.12.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE CFG) traded down 0.48% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.31. 536,009 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $39.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post $2.54 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $850.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

