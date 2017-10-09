Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,847 Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Quanex Building Products Corporation worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NX. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Corporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Corporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Corporation by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Corporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Corporation by 5.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) opened at 23.40 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $806.29 million, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.45 million. Quanex Building Products Corporation had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post $0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Quanex Building Products Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanex Building Products Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, VP Brent L. Korb sold 17,500 shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $370,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,460.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation Profile

