Citigroup Inc. Increases Weatherford International PLC (WFT) Price Target to $5.60

Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $5.30 to $5.60 in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

WFT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Weatherford International PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Weatherford International PLC in a research report on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weatherford International PLC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Weatherford International PLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Weatherford International PLC in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weatherford International PLC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) opened at 4.24 on Thursday. Weatherford International PLC has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The company’s market capitalization is $4.19 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Weatherford International PLC had a negative net margin of 53.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post ($1.04) EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 17,500 shares of Weatherford International PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $77,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 279,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,523.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International PLC by 132.9% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 129,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 74,158 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 65.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 113.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 190,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 101,074 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 5,814,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC during the second quarter worth $352,000.

Weatherford International PLC Company Profile

Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

