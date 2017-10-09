Citigroup Inc. Has $798,000 Stake in Microsemi Corporation (MSCC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Microsemi Corporation were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsemi Corporation in the second quarter valued at $247,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 29.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 725,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 164,614 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 68,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 211,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsemi Corporation by 51.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCC. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Microsemi Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsemi Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsemi Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Microsemi Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsemi Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsemi Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, insider Dennis R. Leibel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $157,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,369 shares in the company, valued at $386,577.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $86,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,650 shares of company stock worth $600,076. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ MSCC) opened at 52.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. Microsemi Corporation has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ:MSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $458.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.87 million. Microsemi Corporation had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Microsemi Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsemi Corporation will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsemi Corporation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 43% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsemi Corporation Profile

Microsemi Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance. The Company offers a portfolio of semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

