Citigroup Inc. (C) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on C. Vetr lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.90 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Shares of Citigroup (C) opened at 75.64 on Monday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $76.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post $5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $344,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,494.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2,718.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,415,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,749,573,000 after purchasing an additional 189,447,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,198,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,958,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,804,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,343,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,110,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,083,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,282 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 41,350,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,551,000 after purchasing an additional 221,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

