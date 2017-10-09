Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Omega Protein Corporation (OME)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE:OME) by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Omega Protein Corporation worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OME. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Omega Protein Corporation by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omega Protein Corporation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Omega Protein Corporation by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Omega Protein Corporation by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Protein Corporation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

OME has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Omega Protein Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Omega Protein Corporation from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Omega Protein Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE:OME) opened at 22.05 on Monday. Omega Protein Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61.

Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE:OME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Omega Protein Corporation had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Protein Corporation will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Omega Protein Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

About Omega Protein Corporation

Omega Protein Corporation is a nutritional products company that develops, produces and delivers nutritious products. The Company operates through two segments: animal nutrition and human nutrition. The Company’s animal nutrition segment consists of two subsidiaries: Omega Protein, Inc (Omega Protein) and Omega Shipyard, Inc (Omega Shipyard).

