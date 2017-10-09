Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Position in LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LivePerson worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth $102,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in LivePerson by 79.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in LivePerson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 38.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) opened at 14.70 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $865.83 million. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Dustin Dean sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $28,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,677.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $35,133.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,102.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc (Liveperson) is a provider of mobile and online business messaging technologies that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The Company’s segments include Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage its cloud-based LiveEngage’s intelligence engine.

