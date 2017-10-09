Citadel Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 857,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Pax World Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pax World Management LLC now owns 778,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 10.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 52,852 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Citadel Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/citadel-advisors-llc-has-544000-stake-in-hometrust-bancshares-inc-htbi.html.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ HTBI) opened at 26.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.03 million, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post $1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of HomeTrust Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans, construction and land/lot loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial and industrial loans, indirect automobile, and municipal leases.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.