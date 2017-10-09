Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,255 MainSource Financial Group, Inc. (MSFG)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MainSource Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MainSource Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MainSource Financial Group by 1,411.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MainSource Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

MainSource Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFG) opened at 36.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. MainSource Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $928.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.93.

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. MainSource Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MainSource Financial Group, Inc. will post $2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. MainSource Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFG. BidaskClub downgraded MainSource Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MainSource Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MainSource Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded MainSource Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

MainSource Financial Group Profile

MainSource Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements.

