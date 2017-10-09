CIT Group Inc (DEL)’s (CIT) Sell Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their sell rating on shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) (NYSE:CIT) in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.78.

CIT Group Inc (CIT) opened at 49.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. CIT Group Inc has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm’s market cap is $6.69 billion.

CIT Group Inc (DEL) (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. CIT Group Inc (DEL) had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. CIT Group Inc (DEL)’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc will post $2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIT Group Inc (DEL) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $225.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 1,460 shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $667,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Hudak sold 2,100 shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $96,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,092.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) by 1.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About CIT Group Inc (DEL)

CIT Group Inc (CIT) is a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company (FHC). The Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle market companies in a range of industries in North America. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios, and Corporate and Other.

