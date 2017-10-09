Cisco Systems (CSCO) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.31

News stories about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the network equipment provider an impact score of 46.0349584689783 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded up 0.48% on Friday, hitting $33.75. 15,464,652 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.21. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 25,638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $821,954.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,071.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 65,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $2,107,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,138 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,574 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

