Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Holdings Cut by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $102,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) traded up 0.70% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.68. 129,532 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.27. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.01.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post $4.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.
In other news, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 53,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $3,045,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $391,448.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,243. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.
