Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) PT Set at $168.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $168.00 target price on Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XEC. Scotiabank set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE XEC) opened at 115.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average of $106.24. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $89.49 and a 52 week high of $146.96.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post $4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.03%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $96,622.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $984,113.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,299 shares of company stock worth $2,204,271. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

