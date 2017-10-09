CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stake in Raytheon Company (RTN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of Raytheon worth $27,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2,166.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,407,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,959,694,000 after buying an additional 18,551,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,910,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,341,355,000 after buying an additional 989,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,603,000 after buying an additional 514,800 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,551,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at $58,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Company alerts:

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 650 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.27, for a total value of $121,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Beauchamp bought 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,852.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,072.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,770 shares of company stock worth $1,052,376 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stake in Raytheon Company (RTN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/cibc-world-markets-inc-reduces-stake-in-raytheon-company-rtn.html.

Raytheon Company (RTN) opened at 187.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.63 and a 200-day moving average of $167.10. Raytheon Company has a 52 week low of $132.89 and a 52 week high of $188.31. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. Raytheon had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Company will post $7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.7975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

RTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Vetr cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.08 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Raytheon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.