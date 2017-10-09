Chuy’s Holdings’ (CHUY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Chuy’s Holdings to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s Holdings from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s Holdings in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s Holdings in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) opened at 22.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $373.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of -0.02. Chuy’s Holdings has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Chuy’s Holdings by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Chuy’s Holdings by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s Holdings by 118.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Chuy’s Holdings by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s Holdings by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc operates Chuy’s, a restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic, freshly prepared Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated 80 Chuy’s restaurants across 16 states. The Company offers the same menu during lunch and dinner, which includes enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a range of appetizers, soups and salads.

