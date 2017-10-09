Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of Church & Dwight worth $27,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 53.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 274.8% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.24.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 177,940 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $8,950,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Katz sold 11,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $561,904.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,657.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,858 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,631. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE CHD) opened at 47.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.60. Church & Dwight Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $54.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $898.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Company, Inc. will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Domestic, Consumer International and Specialty Products Division (SPD). The Company also sells specialty products to industrial customers and distributors.

