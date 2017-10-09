China Mobile (Hong Kong) (CHL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about China Mobile (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHL) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Mobile (Hong Kong) earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.8580262305328 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. alerts:

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) traded down 0.81% on Friday, reaching $50.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.29. China Mobile has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $63.26.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0457 per share. This represents a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from China Mobile (Hong Kong)’s previous special dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th.

CHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of China Mobile (Hong Kong) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/china-mobile-hong-kong-chl-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

China Mobile (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Mobile Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunication and related businesses. Its main businesses include Mobile businesses, Wireline Broadband businesses and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses. Mobile businesses include two categories of services. Voice services include local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, roaming services and voice value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.