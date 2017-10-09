China Lodging Group, Limited (HTHT) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of China Lodging Group, Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.44 and last traded at $135.91. 567,843 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 332,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTHT. BidaskClub lowered shares of China Lodging Group, Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Lodging Group, Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised their price objective on shares of China Lodging Group, Limited from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. China Lodging Group, Limited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 1.61.

China Lodging Group, Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. China Lodging Group, Limited had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that China Lodging Group, Limited will post $2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Lodging Group, Limited by 216.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of China Lodging Group, Limited by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors acquired a new position in shares of China Lodging Group, Limited during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Lodging Group, Limited during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Lodging Group, Limited during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

China Lodging Group, Limited Company Profile

China Lodging Group, Limited is a holding company. The Company is a multi-brand hotel group in China with leased, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease model, the Company directly operates hotels located on leased properties. Under the manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers the Company appoints and collects fees from franchisees.

