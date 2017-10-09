Chevron Corporation (CVX) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Chevron Corporation comprises approximately 2.5% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron Corporation by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 38,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Chevron Corporation by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron Corporation by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Chevron Corporation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 41,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Chevron Corporation by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 504,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $135.00 price target on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 price target on shares of Chevron Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Chevron Corporation from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $248,262.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $3,431,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,343 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) traded up 0.38% on Monday, hitting $117.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,802 shares. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $119.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $222.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 billion. Chevron Corporation had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Chevron Corporation’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Chevron Corporation Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

