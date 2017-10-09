Chevron Corporation (CVX) Position Trimmed by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Chevron Corporation accounts for approximately 1.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chevron Corporation by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,769,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,752,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,078 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Corporation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,721,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Corporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,362,000 after acquiring an additional 147,750 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Corporation by 30.5% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,815,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,271,000 after acquiring an additional 657,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Chevron Corporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,173,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron Corporation news, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 39,000 shares of Chevron Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $4,329,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 31,000 shares of Chevron Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $3,431,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,312 shares of company stock worth $8,008,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE CVX) opened at 117.03 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $119.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average is $107.92. The firm has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 billion. Chevron Corporation had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

Chevron Corporation Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

