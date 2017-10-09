Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) Position Held by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc held its stake in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the bank’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Chemical Financial Corporation were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Chemical Financial Corporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chemical Financial Corporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,346,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,989,000 after acquiring an additional 44,831 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Chemical Financial Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Broadview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemical Financial Corporation by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 165,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemical Financial Corporation by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ CHFC) traded up 0.02% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.64. 38,219 shares of the stock were exchanged. Chemical Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Chemical Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $179.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial Corporation will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Chemical Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Chemical Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

In other news, Director Larry D. Stauffer sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $100,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,787.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Lievense sold 14,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $706,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chemical Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemical Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chemical Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Chemical Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemical Financial Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

Chemical Financial Corporation Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. These products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

