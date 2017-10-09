Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Stake Maintained by Barings LLC

Barings LLC maintained its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 47.7% during the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,033,000 after purchasing an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,264,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6,842.1% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications Inc. alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $356.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.86.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,409 shares. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.50 and a 52 week high of $408.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.63. The company has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Stake Maintained by Barings LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/charter-communications-inc-chtr-stake-maintained-by-barings-llc.html.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 10,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $4,379,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.